Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.71 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,023. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

PINS opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

