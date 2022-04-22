Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $291.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

