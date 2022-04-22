Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.