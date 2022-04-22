Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JD.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,065,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in JD.com by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 453,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

