Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,178,221 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

