PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.87

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.90. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 87,023 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
