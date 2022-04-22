Pinkcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $786,367.87 and $17.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00653821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,837,170 coins and its circulating supply is 435,576,734 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

