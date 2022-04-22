Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,301 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

