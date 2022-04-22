Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,313 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

