Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.