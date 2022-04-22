Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,378,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.