Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.