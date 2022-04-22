Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

