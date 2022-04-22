Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 45,752 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

