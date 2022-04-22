Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $170,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

