Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.