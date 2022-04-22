Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $242,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

