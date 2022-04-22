Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $674,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.