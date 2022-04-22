Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $762,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $176.74 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

