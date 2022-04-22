Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $170,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.53 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.