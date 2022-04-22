Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50.

