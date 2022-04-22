Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $322.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.33. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.