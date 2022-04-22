Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $31.99 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

