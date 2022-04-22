Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,226 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.78 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

