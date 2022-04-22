Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

