Piper Sandler Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $58.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

