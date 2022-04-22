Playcent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $522,814.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $816,799.86 and $522,814.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00104571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.