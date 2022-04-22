PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $333.28 million and approximately $61.24 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

