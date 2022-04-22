Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Points.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PCOM opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -545.83 and a beta of 1.43. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

