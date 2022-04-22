PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Cap Tops $15.00 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $211,358.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,306,359 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

