Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

AUCOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of AUCOY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.