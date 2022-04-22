PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $279.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $279.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.48 or 0.07450262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00266677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.88 or 0.00804659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.67 or 0.00675444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00088913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00398470 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,505,097 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

