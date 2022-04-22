Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,760 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

CSSE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,250. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

