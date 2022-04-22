Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 779,100 Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 779,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Yatra Online accounts for about 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Yatra Online as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

YTRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

