Potomac Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. CONX comprises approximately 1.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CONX by 101.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,442 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,714 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CONX by 57.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the third quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,692. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

