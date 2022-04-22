Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Bluegreen Vacations comprises 4.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

BVH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,752. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $598.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.