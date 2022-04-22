Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of PowerFleet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

