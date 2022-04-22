Potomac Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Tile Shop comprises 3.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Tile Shop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS TTSH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 130,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,209. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $323.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

