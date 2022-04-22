PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

