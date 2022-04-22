PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.51.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.64.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,667.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

