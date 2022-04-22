Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.