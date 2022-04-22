Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PRMW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 2,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

