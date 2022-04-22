Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 345,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 422,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

In other news, insider Hedley Clark acquired 119,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798.08 ($6,242.62).

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

