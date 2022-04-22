Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFIE. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
