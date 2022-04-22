Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $2,518.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00071248 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,800,863,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,772,499 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

