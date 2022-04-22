Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 29,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,323. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.