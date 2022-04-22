PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Downgraded to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 7,600.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTNDY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.