Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 5.7%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

