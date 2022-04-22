Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €109.56 ($117.81).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Puma stock traded up €0.54 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €77.80 ($83.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

