PUTinCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $924.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $924.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,377.51 or 0.99916357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00027381 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

